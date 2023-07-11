LUBBOCK, Texas — Bubba’s 33 located at 6210 Slide Road announced it will celebrate Shark Week by partnering with the Shark Research Institute and releasing a shark-themed alcoholic drink.

According to a release, Bubba’s 33 will donate a percentage of every Shark Bite drink purchased to the organization.

Bubba’s Shark Bite drink is a blend of vodka, coconut rum, blue curacao, Sprite and grenadine and will only be available from July 11 through July 18.

Managing Partner, Marco Vasquez said, “More than 100 million sharks are killed each year for their fins.” The goal of the partnership with the organization was to “help ensure the sustainability of every shark species.”