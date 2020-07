LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish issued a proclamation authorizing people to have gatherings of 10 or more in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County. He did so in response to a recent executive order by the governor related to coronavirus or COVID-19.

WHEREAS, on July 2, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation amending Executive Order GA-28, which mandates that any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited unless the county judge approves of the gathering;