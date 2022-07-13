LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage caught two suspects pulling merchandise off store shelves at Bucketheads, a boutique located in the South Plains Mall, on July 8.

A police report was filed and said two suspects walked around the store and were seen pulling items off shelves.

A customer witnessed this and said they asked the pair if they had paid for the items, according to the report. The two then walked out of the store with the items.

Bucketheads shared the surveillance footage with EverythingLubbock.com. Use the video player above to watch.

LPD said there were no updates in the case as of Wednesday.