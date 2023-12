LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said starting on Monday Buddy Holly Avenue, at 19th Street will be closed to traffic. The closure will allow crews to install storm drainage across Buddy Holly.

TxDOT said the work is expected to take about a week to complete. Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

The closure is part of a $25.69 million project making improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in Lubbock, from Memphis Avenue to I-27, according to TxDOT.