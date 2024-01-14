LUBBOCK, Texas — Buddy Holly Avenue at 19th Street will be closed to traffic on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said the closure will allow for crews to install storm drainage across Buddy Holly.

The closure is part of a $25.69 million project to make improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in Lubbock, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said the work is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the work.