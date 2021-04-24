Buddy Holly Center announces 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series line-up

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center announces that the annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, is returning this summer for its 21st season.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is an opportunity to experience all that the Buddy Holly Center has to offer for free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to visit Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

This summer, the Buddy Holly Center is pleased to bring the following line-up to Meadows Courtyard:

May 20th: Element

May 27th: Jenni Dale Lord Band

June 3rd: Gypsy Jayne

June 10th: Anthony Garcia

June 17 th : Mariachi Mexico Lindo

: Mariachi Mexico Lindo June 24th: No Dry County

July 1st: Plain Brown Wrapper

July 8th: Wendy Colonna

July 15th: Cathy Jewell

July 22nd: Joy Harris

July 29th: The Joe Trevino Band

August 5th: Darren Welch Group

August 12th: The Selfless Lovers

August 19th: Mike Pritchard Tribute Concert

Performances are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20 – August 19.

These performances will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #SummerShowcase2021.

Please be advised the Buddy Holly Center is a City of Lubbock facility and will adhere to any policies outlined by the City of Lubbock regarding Covid-19. Occupancy may be limited and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For the most up to date requirements for in-person activities, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org. Please be advised that no outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Policies will be enforced at the gate.

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We would like express our thanks for the generous support of both our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, United Supermarkets, Brad Green, Ambrosia Catering, Covenant Health, Tarpley Music, Visit Lubbock, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., Betenbough Homes, FastSigns, and Scarborough Specialties.

The concert series is in collaboration with City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Anna Hogan at ahogan@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

Follow the Buddy Holly Center on social media @BuddyHollyCenter or our website at buddyhollycenter.org for updates and announcements.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)