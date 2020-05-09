Buddy Holly Center announces Create in Place: Art During the Coronavirus Pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center announces the new virtual exhibition, Create in Place: Art During the Coronavirus Pandemic. Artists from West Texas come together virtually to show their response to the pandemic that is rocking the world. Featuring artwork that truly encapsulates the dichotomous array of emotions swirling within us all, Create in Place documents this tumultuous snapshot in history through the lenses of local artists.

The show can be accessed through the Buddy Holly Center website at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center/fine-arts-gallery, and will be linked through our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19