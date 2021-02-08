Buddy Holly Center announces extended hours, new exhibition

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (February 5, 2021), there were 5942 total confirmed cases with 5700 listed as recovered and 132 deaths.

In the latest update, eight additional cases, 23 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.