(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Forms From Clay: Gallery Talk: The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to join us on Saturday, June 25 at 11 AM for a gallery talk led by artist Wayne Greene. Greene will speak to his inspirations, processes, and ultimately his creation of the works in the Fine Arts Gallery. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session, and light refreshments will be provided.

Forms From Clay features a series of works from Greene, and will be in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery through June 24, 2022. For more information about this or any other events, visit our website at www.buddyhollycenter.org, or call us at 806.775.3567.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave Lubbock, Texas 79401.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)