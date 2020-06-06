Buddy Holly Center announces I. LOVE. COLOR. The Art of Kathryn Thomas exhibition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center in the opening of the new exhibition, I. LOVE. COLOR. The Art of Kathryn Thomas. Kathryn began her artistic development in the fall of 2008 after retiring from a career in healthcare. She is primarily self-taught through individual study, workshops and trial and error. Her primary mediums are watercolor, acrylic and pastel. Accompany Kathryn through her journey from fledgling artist to professional painter while discovering the deeper meaning behind the statement “I love color.”

The exhibition will be open June 5 – July 19, 2020 in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public. For more information about this exhibit, our virtual exhibition, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org, or join us on social media (Facebook @BuddyHollyCenter, Instagram @buddyhollycenter, and Twitter @BuddyHollyCtr).

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)