Buddy Holly Center announces Show of Hands: Paintings by Betty Blevins

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Come see the Buddy Holly Center’s newest exhibition Show of Hands: Paintings by Betty Blevins. Betty’s impressive watercolor skills that she garnered from 42 years of experience are on full display in the gallery. The theory that “the hand is the instrument of the mind” is illustrated throughout the exhibition as it applies to every person, in every walk of life. To hear from the artist herself, tune in to her virtual gallery talk Sunday, August 9, at 2:00 pm on the Buddy Holly Center Website.

The exhibition will be open July 31 – September 13, 2020 in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public. For more information about this exhibit, our virtual exhibition, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org, or join us on social media (Facebook @BuddyHollyCenter, Instagram @buddyhollycenter, and Twitter @BuddyHollyCtr).

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)