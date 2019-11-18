Buddy Holly Center announces West Texas Watercolor Society exhibition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center will host the annual exhibition of the West Texas Watercolor Society November 22, 2019 through January 12, 2020, on display in the Fine Arts Gallery. Artists from across the region will present their creations in a wide range of watercolor styles and methods.

Initially organized in 1962 and formally chartered by the State of Texas in 1973, the Society was instituted for the purpose of promoting the highest aesthetic standards in the art of watercolor painting. The 2019 exhibition theme will be “What’s Music to Your Soul?”

This year’s juror for the exhibition will be Candace Keller. Dr. Keller is a Professor of Art and the Dean of the School of Fine Arts at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas. She is Curator of Art for the Museum of Llano Estacado and the Abraham Gallery. Her work has been awarded the citation of Distinguished Service by the Texas Historical Commission, and she has served on the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Participating artists in this year’s winter exhibition include: Cecilia Adams, Nancye H. Briggs, Betty Blevins, Sandi Chitwood, Jo Beth Gilliam, Frank Harmon, Margaret Hodgson, Teresa Hollums, Martha Hunnicutt, Mary Lu Jacobus, Alba Jones, Janice Lloyd, June Musick, Reg Narmour, Carol Peterson, Karen Poeling, Suzy ‘Pal’ Powell, Annalee Schubert, Kathryn Thomas, Karla Wardroup, Gale Webb and Leada Wood.

The West Texas Watercolor Society members will conduct watercolor demonstrations during the First Friday Art Trail on Friday, December 6, at the Buddy Holly Center, located at 1801 Crickets Ave.

