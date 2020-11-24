Buddy Holly Center announces Winter Exhibition: West Texas Watercolor Society

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

West Texas Watercolor Society

The Buddy Holly Center presents its Winter Exhibition featuring the West Texas Watercolor Society.

Founded in 1962 and given charter in 1979, the West Texas Watercolor Society has been an artistic institution of Lubbock for more than 40 years. This year’s show, juried by John Hope, will finish out the Buddy Holly Center’s “Year of the Woman” and bring us into 2021.

The exhibition will be open Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 – Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public.

