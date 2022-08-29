The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s 86th Birthday Bash Wednesday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm! Come join in the festivities that are going on all day!
Wednesday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center
- Open 10:00 am- 5:00 pm
- Free Admission All Day
- Guided tour from the Curator at 2:00 pm
- The Allison House will be open from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Screenings of Buddy Holly: Listen to Me all day
- Make and Take Children’s Activities
- Special performance from Buddy’s nephew Eddy Weir and his band from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception
- Lemonade and cupcakes will be served beginning at 2:30 pm
