Buddy Holly Center, Lubbock Public Library collaborate for “Virtual Storytime” & “Crafty Kids” program

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center, Lubbock Public Library and the City of Lubbock)

The Buddy Holly Center and the Lubbock Public Library join forces for two online programs focused entirely on Buddy Holly – “Crafty Kids” and “Virtual Storytime!”



Crafty Kids Program: On Monday, March 15th, visit any of the four Lubbock Public Libraries to

pick up a Buddy Holly inspired paper plate banjo take-and-make! Hold onto it, because we’ll be

premiering instructions on the Lubbock Public Library’s Facebook page Wednesday, March 17th

at 10:30AM. Showcase your work in the comments section, or share your work with us using #SpringBreakWithBuddy.

Virtual Storytime Program: On Tuesday, March 16th, visit the Lubbock Public Library’s

Facebook at 10:30 AM for a reading of the children’s book “Buddy, the Story of Buddy Holly,”

written by Anne Bustard and illustrated by Kurt Cyrus. This story will be read by the Buddy Holly

Center’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator, Hannah Lundell. This immersive reading will be

recorded inside the historic Allison House.

Where to watch Virtual Storytime : The Lubbock Public Library Facebook Page on Tuesday, March 16th at 10:30AM.

The Lubbock Public Library can be found on Facebook @LubbockLibrary. The Buddy Holly

Center can be found @BuddyHollyCenter. Visit buddyhollycenter.org or lubbocklibrary.com for

more information.

