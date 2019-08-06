Buddy Holly Center presents Darren Welch Group in concert on Thursday, August 8

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center presents Darren Welch Group in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 8 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

​The Darren Welch Group has been an established, working, Rock & Roll band for over fifteen years. Lubbock native, Darren Welch, has opened shows for such greats as The Scorpions, Montrose, Jon Butcher, Talking Heads, Humble Pie, Molley Hatchet, Alice Cooper, The Smithereens, George Thorogood, Ian Moore, Foghat, Pat Travers, Steppenwolf, Ted Nugent, Eric Johnson, Joe Ely, Bugs Henderson, and Tesla.

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)