Buddy Holly Center presents Element in concert on Thursday, May 23

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center/City of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center/City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center will kick off the 2019 season of the Summer Showcase Concert Series with local favorite, Element, on Thursday May 23. The concert is from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard and is free to the public.

The evening will include:

- Children’s activities

- Cash Bar

- Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004. Composed of Chicago John on lead vocals, Mike Austin on guitar, Rikki Horton on keyboard and saxophone, Freddie Currie on bass and Jimmy on drums, this band has taken Lubbock by storm with an impeccable groove that gets listeners up and moving. They describe their style as similar to that of the iconic soul and funk group, Kool & the Gang. Join us for music that is sure to get you out of your seat and onto the dance floor!

The 2019 Summer Showcase Concert Series runs every Thursday from May 23rd through August 22nd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

The Summer Showcase is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: South Plains Electric Cooperative, Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., Covenant Health, Visit Lubbock, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., Yellowhouse Dental, Betenbough Homes, and FastSigns. The concert series is in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., the City of Lubbock, 105.7 King FM, Red Dirt Rebel, Latino Lubbock, and Scarborough Specialties.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

