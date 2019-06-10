Buddy Holly Center presents Giulia Millanta in concert on Thursday, June 13

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center/City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Buddy Holly Center presents Giulia Millanta in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series performance Thursday, June 13th from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.



The evening will include:

Children's activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

Singer-songwriter, Giulia (Julia) Millanta, is a native-born Italian from Florence who now calls Austin, Texas home. A creative and prolific artist, she has released six albums, touring regionally, and nationally throughout the United States, and internationally. An accomplished guitarist, Giulia also plays ukulele and sings in four languages. She has been called smart, pensive and cool, and credited with psychedelic grooveability whilst "baring her clairvoyant soul" to "deliver musical mojo."



The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock's Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

The Summer Showcase is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Yellow House Dental, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., Covenant Health, Domino's, Visit Lubbock, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., Betenbough Homes, and FastSigns. The concert series is in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., the City of Lubbock, 105.7 King FM, Red Dirt Rebel, Latino Lubbock, and Scarborough Specialties.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)