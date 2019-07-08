Buddy Holly Center presents Jenni Dale Lord in Concert on Thursday, July 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center presents Jenni Dale Lord in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series performance Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

Jenni Dale Lord was an active part of the Austin music scene for over a decade before she decided to return to her roots in Lubbock. After years of success on her own, Jenni rounded up a group of musicians to take her music to the next level. This trio includes guitarist Steve Lott on lead and vocals and bassist Andrew Mason. It is the dedication and soul-binding commitment to her art that make her a success and will continue to do so in the future. Her latest album, Free Whiskey, released in 2016, represents the great diversity in Americana music. Jenni Dale Lord was recently nominated as a finalist for the 2018 New Female Vocalist of the Year for the Texas Regional Radio Music Association.

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

