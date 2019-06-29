Buddy Holly Center presents Jewelry Making 101 on Saturday, July 13

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Jewelry Making 101 on Saturday, July 13, 2019This class is open to participants ages 10 and up for just $30.00.

Learn how to make jewelry with a master jeweler and take home a piece of holiday inspired hand crafted jewelry.

Dates:            
Saturday, July 13, 2019

Time:             
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Cost:              
$30

Ages:              
10 and up

There are a limited number of spots available for the Jewelry Making 101 class. Pre-registration is required. Please register no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. For more information or to register, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

