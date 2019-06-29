Buddy Holly Center presents Jewelry Making 101 on Saturday, July 13

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Jewelry Making 101 on Saturday, July 13, 2019. This class is open to participants ages 10 and up for just $30.00.

Learn how to make jewelry with a master jeweler and take home a piece of holiday inspired hand crafted jewelry.



Dates:

Saturday, July 13, 2019



Time:

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Cost:

$30



Ages:

10 and up

There are a limited number of spots available for the Jewelry Making 101 class. Pre-registration is required. Please register no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. For more information or to register, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.

