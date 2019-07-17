Buddy Holly Center presents Mariachi Los Galleros in concert on Thursday, July 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to the Summer Showcase Concert Series Thursday, July 18, to hear the traditional sounds of Mariachi Los Galleros. The concert is from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard and is free to the public.

Mariachi Los Galleros, formerly known as Mariachi Amistad, has been around since August of 2017. Band members include Frank Garcia, Marcus Gonzales, Augustine Medina, Rick Martinez, Jose Casas, Ed Cornelson, and John Cain. Their one goal is to play great mariachi music in Lubbock! Join us and hear this 7-piece ensemble tell stories of heartbreak and celebration of life through their traditional folklorico songs.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

The 2019 Summer Showcase Concert Series runs every Thursday from May 23rd through August 22nd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

