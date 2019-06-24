Buddy Holly Center presents Nuclear Juarez in concert on Thursday, June 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center presents Nuclear Juarez in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series Thursday, June 27th from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

Formed in 2014, Nuclear Juarez is a San Antonio band that plays the sounds of Texas surf, sky, and range. Featuring Gus Wanner on guitar, Mike Pittman on bass, and Brian Parrish on drums and percussion, this “Tex-Mex surf band” is sure to play some cool sounds.

The 2019 Summer Showcase Concert Series runs every Thursday through August 22nd from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Meadows Courtyard. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

