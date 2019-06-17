Buddy Holly Center presents The Eddie Beethoven Band in concert on Thursday, June 20

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center presents The Eddie Beethoven Band in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series Thursday, June 20th from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

The Eddie Beethoven Band plays a derivative form of Texas rhythm and blues, boogie-woogie, cow jazz, country jump blues and folk. The band members are committed to being themselves. The band consists of Eddie Beethoven, singer, and song-writer. Mindy Adams on Hammond organ, Tony Adams on guitar, Edward Crouch on bass, and Jaime Moreno on drums.

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)