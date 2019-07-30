Buddy Holly Center presents Wendy Colonna in concert on Thursday, August 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:



The Buddy Holly Center presents Wendy Colonna in concert during the Summer Showcase Concert Series Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening will include:

Children’s activities

Cash Bar

Food truck fare (only beverages purchased onsite will be allowed in the courtyard)

​Since 2000, Wendy has released eight acclaimed studio albums, a live album and DVD. She’s produced several award winning songs for advertisements, a yoga DVD for traveling professionals and musicians, and is co-owner of Austin’s beloved intimate private venue, “Tips Concerts.” Originally from the gulf-coast of Louisiana, Wendy has called Central Texas home since 2000. Wendy’s songs echo swampy, soulful tales of loss, mortality, joy, reclaimed innocence and celebration. Her resonant, signature, grit-infused-honey voice can moves from a sweet whisper to a full-on bayou-soul-shout without skipping a beat.

The 2019 Summer Showcase Concert Series takes place in the Meadows Courtyard. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Avenue in Lubbock’s Depot District. For a full line-up visit www.buddyhollycenter.org or call 806.775.3560 for more information.

