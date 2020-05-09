Buddy Holly Center reopening to public on Saturday, May 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center will be open to the public beginning Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

To stay connected with the museums in the meantime, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org, our Facebook page, or Instagram, to receive updates, take virtual tours, or participate in interactive games and contests. In addition, staff will be available to answer questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (806) 775-3560 for the Buddy Holly Center main line.

We thank the public for the continued support during this critical time in our nation’s history. We remain committed to our missions, as well as the health and safety of everyone in our community and beyond.

