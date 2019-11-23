Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum participating in annual Toys for Tots toy drive





LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum:

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum are proud to announce their participation in the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive this holiday season. Both museums will be accepting toy donations to benefit local children Thursday, November 21, through Thursday, December 12. The city museums will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29. Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation will receive one free admission to either municipal museum for each toy they donate. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave. and The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

The toy drive is a wonderful way to make a child’s Christmas memorable. All toys will be given to local children in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots, which began in 1947, aims to deliver a message of hope to those in need, through a shiny new toy.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)