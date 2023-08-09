LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center announced in a press release that the Summer Showcase concert series will continue on Thursday, August 10 with Mouse Shadow.

The press release said that Mouse Shadow is a nine-piece funk orchestra that performs all original compositions and arrangements in the styles of funk, African funk, and jazz.

Admission to the concert is free. Seating for the event will be available in a first come, first serve basis, the press release said.

The concert will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center. Mi Mesa food truck and beverage services will be on site during showcase hours.

Guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the fine arts gallery during showcase hours with free admission, the press release said.