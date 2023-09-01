LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center is inviting the community to celebrate Buddy Holly’s 87th Birthday Bash on September 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The press release said there will be free admission all day. A screening of Buddy Holly: Listen to Me will play throughout the day.

The J.I. Allison House will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will feature a Curator tour at 2:00 p.m.

The event will include special performances from The Rock Masons Band and Sherry Holley from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. Daddy’s Bug and Dough-Nut Patrol food trucks will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The press release said lemonade and cupcakes will be served at 2:30 p.m.