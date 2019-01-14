Buddy Holly Center to honor 60th anniversary of "The Day the Music Died"

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, 2019 in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the tragedy and the Buddy Holly Center will be commemorating the anniversary with a weekend-long schedule of events.



This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. Each year, on the anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death, the Center staff place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.



Friday, February 1, 2019

First Friday Art Trail: Free Admission

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.



Performance by Eddy Weir & band

6:00 – 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, February 2, 2019

Buddy Holly Gallery: Free Admission

10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.



J.I. Allison House: Free Admission

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Trolley Tours (weather permitting)



Join museum curator, Jacqueline Bober, on a guided tour of Lubbock landmarks that are significant to the life and career of Buddy Holly.



Cost: $5 – purchased in the gift shop on day of tour.

Tour Times: 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to call (806) 775-3562 ahead of time to reserve their seat.



Buddy Holly: Life, Legend & Legacy Exhibition on display in the Fine Arts Gallery

Gallery Talk with Curtis Peoples

2:30 p.m.



Origami Crickets, Buddy Holly Glasses & Instrument Petting Zoo

Free, hands-on activities for all ages.

10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Showing of Buddy Holly: Rave On documentary

Sunday, February 3, 2019

Buddy Holly Gallery: Free Admission

12:00 p.m. – 5 p.m.



J.I. Allison House: Free Admission

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.



Guided Museum Tour

1:30 p.m.



Eddy Weir Acoustic Performance

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

