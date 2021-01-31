Buddy Holly Center to honor the 62nd anniversary of ‘The Day the Music Died’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined The Day the Music Died after a lyric in the Don McLean song, American Pie, that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends.

The Buddy Holly Center will be offering free admission on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, and will be showing hourly screenings of the Buddy Holly documentary film The Buddy I Knew by Larry Holley from 10AM to 4PM in the South Gallery. Additionally, we will be offering thematic take-and-makes for kids. These will be available for pickup all day long.

Each year, on the anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death, the Buddy Holly Center’s staff place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue. For those wishing to travel to the cemetery and spend a moment of reflection, visitation is allowed during daylight hours (dawn to dusk), seven days a week and on all major holidays.

