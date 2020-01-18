Buddy Holly Center to honor “The Day the Music Died” on Monday, Feb. 3

American rock and roll singer, songwriter and guitarist Buddy Holly is shown in 1959 at an unknown location. Holly, born Charles Hardin Holley in 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959. (AP Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center Monday, February 3, 2020 in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 61st anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. Each year, on the anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death, the Center staff place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

Monday, February 3, 2020

Buddy Holly Center:

Free Admission

10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.



J.I. Allison House:

Free Admission

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Trolley Tours (weather permitting):

Join Museum Director, Jacqueline Bober and Curator, Sebastian Forbush, on a guided tour of Lubbock landmarks that are significant to the life and career of Buddy Holly.

Cost: $8 – purchased in the gift shop on day of tour.

Tour Times: 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to call (806) 775-3562 ahead of time to reserve their seat.

Free, hands-on activities for all ages.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Showing of Buddy Holly Documentary

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Guided Gallery Tour

2:30 p.m.

(News release from the Buddy Holly Center)