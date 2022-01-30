LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. In commemoration, the Center’s staff will place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Buddy Holly Center: FREE Admission

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. J.I. Allison House Tour: FREE Admission

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Buddy Holly Gallery Guided Tour

2 p.m.

2 p.m. Showing of “Buddy Holly Rave On” documentary and children’s activities

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A makeshift tribute to Buddy Holly on his gravesite at the City of Lubbock Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A statue of Buddy Holly at Buddy Holly Plaza in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Programming at the Buddy Holly Center is made possible in part by the generous support of Supporters of the Fine Arts (SOFA), CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation and the City of Lubbock. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please contact the staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or visit us online at www.buddyhollycenter.org.

(Press release from the Buddy Holly Center)