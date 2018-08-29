Buddy Holly Center to host Buddy’s 82nd Birthday Bash on Friday, September 7

The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center will host the annual Buddy’s Birthday Bash on Friday, September 7, 2018, in honor of the 82nd birthday of Buddy Holly, Lubbock’s most famous son. The Center will be open free of charge with events scheduled throughout the day and an evening performance by Dustin Garrett in the Meadows Courtyard.



Since opening in 1999, the Buddy Holly Center has worked to preserve the legacy of Buddy Holly’s very short, but impactful musical career. In just 18 months, Buddy’s new and unique style of music helped define rock-and-roll and influenced artists such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Elton John.



In 1986, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him as number 13 on its list of “100 Greatest Artists.” On his 75th birthday, Buddy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Today, the Buddy Holly Center receives visitors from all 50 states and over 33 foreign countries and continues to celebrate Buddy’s legacy through programs such as Buddy’s Birthday Bash, The Day the Music Died, commemorating the plane crash that took his life, and The Summer Showcase Concert Series, a series of summer concerts that showcases the best of independent singer/songwriters.



Friday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center:

FREE Admission All Day

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. : J.I. Allison House tours, Screenings of “Buddy Holly: Rave On”

: J.I. Allison House tours, Screenings of “Buddy Holly: Rave On” 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. : Children’s activities: Origami Crickets, Homemade Maracas and Buddy Glasses

: Children’s activities: Origami Crickets, Homemade Maracas and Buddy Glasses 6:00 p.m. : Birthday Bash reception with cupcakes, punch and light refreshments

: Birthday Bash reception with cupcakes, punch and light refreshments 6:00-8:30 p.m. : Performance by Dustin Garrett in the Meadows Courtyard with cash bar & food trucks

: Performance by Dustin Garrett in the Meadows Courtyard with cash bar & food trucks 6:00-9:00 p.m.: First Friday Art Trail, Sky’s the Limit Exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery, Children’s crafts: Origami Crickets, Homemade Maracas and Buddy Glasses.

The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave. For more information about this event or other events, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)