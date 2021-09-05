Buddy Holly Center to host Buddy’s 85th Birthday Bash on Tuesday, Sept. 7

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, TX — A statue of Buddy Holly at Buddy Holly Plaza in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s Birthday Bash on Tuesday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm! Come join us as we celebrate Lubbock’s favorite son’s 85th birthday!

Tuesday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center

  • Open 10:00am- 5:00pm
  • Free Admission All Day
  • The Allison House will be open until 4:00pm
  • Screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On until 3:00pm
  • Make and Take Children’s Activities

Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception

  • Birthday bundtinis & punch will be served
  • Time: 2:30pm
  • Frios Gourmet Pops and Street Hearts Catering will offer food available for purchase

Eddy Weir Band

  • Performing in the Meadows Courtyard
  • Time: 3:00pm – 4:30pm

(Press release from the Buddy Holly Center)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar