Live Now
Watch live, Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard on Dec. 13

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is free and open to the public.

Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with a special performance by Lubbock Men’s Choir, traditional Christmas caroling, ornament and cookie decorating, food truck cuisine, hot chocolate, and cookies!

Event Details
Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Time: 6:00-8:00 PM
Cost: Free admission

  • Caroling/ Lubbock Men’s Choir
  • Ornament/cookie decorating
  • Hot chocolate and cookies
  • Hank’s Chicken Food Truck

For more information, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit our website at www.buddyhollycenter.org. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar