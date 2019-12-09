Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard on Dec. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:
The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is free and open to the public.
Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with a special performance by Lubbock Men’s Choir, traditional Christmas caroling, ornament and cookie decorating, food truck cuisine, hot chocolate, and cookies!
Event Details
Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Time: 6:00-8:00 PM
Cost: Free admission
- Caroling/ Lubbock Men’s Choir
- Ornament/cookie decorating
- Hot chocolate and cookies
- Hank’s Chicken Food Truck
For more information, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit our website at www.buddyhollycenter.org. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)