Buddy Holly Center to Host Tie Dye Workshop on Nov. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center.



The Buddy Holly Center is excited to offer a Tie Dye Workshop on Saturday, November 16 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Children are encouraged to come “get their groovy on” during this fun-filled workshop! Explore different tie dye designs and create a wearable work of art that can be taken home at the end of class.

No experience is necessary, trained instructors will walk you through the entire process. The workshop is open to ages 10 and up and the cost to attend is $20. To register, call (806) 775-3562.

Tie Dye Workshop

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2019

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $20

Ages: 10 and up

Prepayment and pre-registration is required. Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon! Must pre-register by Thursday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. For questions and registration, please call 806-775-3562

(News release from the City of Lubbock)