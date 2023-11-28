LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Center announced on Tuesday in a press release it will host a gallery talk for its featured exhibition, Urban Arts: Exploring Magic in the Mundane.

Urban Arts will be a captivating exhibition that features the dynamic works of two visionary artists. The release said the creation will center around the artist’s personal trials, tribulations and life experiences.

Artists Mary Hogan and Abi Green will be in the Fine Arts Gallery on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. to talk about their works.

The event will be free and open to the public.