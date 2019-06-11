Buddy Holly Center to presents Songwriting Camp in late June

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Songwriting Camp Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28. This camp is open to children ages 12 to 16 and costs $75 per person.



Under the direction of professional musician, Robin Crawford, students will learn how to write and perform their own, original songs. This five-day camp will equip participants with all the fundamentals of songwriting necessary to start a new musical work, or complete something already started. Come explore your musical inner voice!



Dates: June 24-28, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $75

Ages: 12-16



There are a limited number of scholarships available for the Songwriting Camp. If you would like more information regarding the scholarships, please call (806) 775-3567. Pre-registration is required. Please register no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. For more information or to register, please call (806) 775-3560.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)