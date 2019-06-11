Buddy Holly Center to presents Songwriting Camp in late June

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship ISD is combating food insecurity around the community through their Tiger Bites program that works to provide both federally-funded and donation-based food assistance to any child and family that may need support, no questions asked. Tiger Bites is hosted at three different locations every weekday until August 2nd. (Closed week of July 1-5)

• 11:10 – 11:40 am - FISD Soccer Complex, 702 Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth • 12:00 – 12:30 pm - Hinojosa Park: 7300 22nd Street in Lubbock • 12:45 – 1:15 pm - Duran Park: 26th and Kewanee in Lubbock