Buddy Holly Center to presents Songwriting Camp in late June

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos provided by the Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Songwriting Camp Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28. This camp is open to children ages 12 to 16 and costs $75 per person.

Under the direction of professional musician, Robin Crawford, students will learn how to write and perform their own, original songs. This five-day camp will equip participants with all the fundamentals of songwriting necessary to start a new musical work, or complete something already started. Come explore your musical inner voice!

Dates:             June 24-28, 2019
Time:              8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cost:               $75
Ages:              12-16

There are a limited number of scholarships available for the Songwriting Camp. If you would like more information regarding the scholarships, please call (806) 775-3567. Pre-registration is required. Please register no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. For more information or to register, please call (806) 775-3560.    

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss