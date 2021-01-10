Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Art Gallery to host Ebova: New Works

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center will feature the work of Ebova (Erika Pochybova) in the Fine Arts Gallery.

Ebova has created a body of work known for its symbolic resonance, its metaphoric punch, and its divergence from computer-aided design. Award-winning Ebova’s artwork has appeared in national and international publications. Ebova’s work has been featured in over 50 national and international juried exhibitions. Her newest projects include public art commissions by Texas Tech University, University Medical Center, and Joe Arrington Cancer Center

On her upcoming exhibition, Ebova states, “Over the last year, I have dedicated thousands of hours to creating a body of new complex works which include paintings, archival prints, and charcoal studies. In this show, among other larger pieces, I will be displaying my newest and, so far, the largest artwork I have created since 2007. These works have not been exhibited in public and I am excited to be able to preview them publicly for the first time at the Fine Arts Gallery of the Buddy Holly Center.

My work is inspired by the complexities of nature, life and human emotion. It is an interplay of uniquely combined colors that explore depths, intricacies and intimacies of a personal “handwriting” which transcends the viewer into my world. “

The exhibition will open Friday, January 29th, 2021 and run through Sunday, March 21st, 2021 in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public.

For more information about this exhibit, our virtual exhibition, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

(Provided by the Buddy Holly Center)

(News release from City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)