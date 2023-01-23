(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery will host A Cast of Blues from January 28 through March 16.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the exhibit is a celebration of Mississippi’s rich musical heritage.

A Cast of Blues features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson.

“A life cast is like a 3D photograph to someone who is blind,” says McConnell-Dickerson in the press release, who is visually impaired herself. “It captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion. I wanted to discover the faces behind the music I love, so I went to Mississippi to map out the visages of the real Delta blues men and women.”

The exhibition also includes 15 color photographs of blues artists and the colorful juke joints in which they played. The images are selected from acclaimed photographer Ken Murphy’s ground-breaking book, Mississippi: State of Blues, the City of Lubbock said.

A 90-minute documentary film, M for Mississippi: A Roadtrip through the Birthplace of the Blues, will also accompany the exhibition.

The captivating masks and images in A Cast of Blues tell the story of the hopes, sorrows, and triumphs of the men and women who lived and breathed the blues in Mississippi.

A Cast of Blues is curated by Chuck Haddix, music historian, author, radio personality and Director of the Marr Sound Archives at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. It’s organized by Mid-America Arts Alliance.

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit the Buddy Holly Center’s website.