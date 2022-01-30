LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The end of January brings a new exhibition to the Fine Arts Gallery: “Mentors and Methods,” a show that Guest Curator, John Chinn, has had an integ:al hand in producing. Focusing on how different artists became what they are today, “Mentors and Methods” will feature multiple artists and the work that they have created. Each artist has their own story to tell through the pieces they submitted for the show.

Mentors and Methods opens in the Buddy Holly Fine Arts Gallery on January 28 and will be the exhibition for the February First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run through March 20, 2022.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

###

Programming at the Buddy Holly Center is made possible in part by the generous support of Supporters of the Fine Arts (SOFA), CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation and the City of Lubbock. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please contact the staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or visit us online at www.buddyhollycenter.org.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)