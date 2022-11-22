(Photo provided in a press release from the Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Galley will host a new exhibit, Ongoing2 Gathering.

According to a press release, Ongoing2 Gathering is an exhibition of painting, sculpture, video, and sound that centers the work of West Texas artists Lahib Jaddo and Sara Waters. They in turn invited their children Nadia Shihab and Zachary James Watkins to occupy the passage joining their gallery spaces.

This exhibition will be open from November 23, 2022 through January 15, 2023.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always free, the Buddy Holly Center said.

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources, you can visit the website www.buddyhollycenter.org.