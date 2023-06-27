LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and ASM Global announced it will host a job fair for the Buddy Holly Hall and Rave On on June 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall.

According to the release, the job fair will offer positions including bartenders, cooks, servers, concession clerks and more.

The pay ranges from $13 to $17 an hour and some positions also include tips.

Those interested will be able to fill out applications at the fair and can participate in “on-the-spot interviews for positions.”