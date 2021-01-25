Buddy Holly Hall hosts first every performance: The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra

LUBBOCK, Texas — The new Buddy Holly Hall is officially open and hosted its first performance on the new stage Saturday.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestras was the first group to hold a performance in the $153 million building.

“We’ve been waiting for this for seven years,” said Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Music Director, David Cho. “We were so thrilled to be a part of this history-making day.”

LSO said they were honored to be able to play in a state-of-the-art facility.

“This performing arts center could not have come at a better time,” said Cho. “The hall itself is an instrument. You could hear a pin drop from the stage.”

The musicians and audience were asked to be socially distant, meaning the 2,200 seats couldn’t all be filled, but the performance was still sold out.

“The designer and architect, he said from the very beginning, ‘This will become Lubbock’s living room,’ and I very much hope that is the case,” said LEPAA Board Chair, Tim Collins. “For an opening night, it was fabulous. [It] gives us a chance to get our feet under us and figure out how to do a performance with 2,200 people.”

But the pandemic added a few extra challenges to the opening of the hall.

“I don’t know that any industry has been hit harder than the tourism and entertainment industry, said Collins. “So, we are very anxious for what the future holds for us as we know we don’t get to open with a full house, we don’t get full concession sales and all the things we would have expected.”

Even with those added challenges, everyone was able to take it in strides for a smooth opening night.

“They were able to deal with all the variables prior to the concert, and I commend them for not showing it to the audience,” said Cho.

Organizers and musicians alike see a bright future for what turned out to be the star of the show.

“It’s going to be helpful in even further putting Lubbock on the world map. I think a lot of musicians, a lot of artists, will be wanting to come to Lubbock to perform, and it will be able to provide cultural opportunities for the Lubbockites, for the South Plains people and in east New Mexico,” said Cho.

LSO’s next performance in Buddy Holly Hall is March 27.