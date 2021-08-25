Buddy Holly Hall letting artist ask fans mask up

LUBBOCK, Texas — Buddy Holly Performing Arts and Science Center announced ticket sales for fall shows but said it has left the final COVID safety protocols up to the performers.

Buddy Holly Hall’s Holly Fields said many of the protocols are the same for all upcoming events. Fields said the venue is still new and wants to appeal to talent from all over. This is why each show may have different COVID guidelines to accommodate performers.

“Coming into the venue the typical rules are people will wear a mask who are not vaccinated,” Fields said. “That is something we recommend. We are not enforcing it, but we highly recommend that.”

Fields said they want all performers to feel welcome by adjusting to the artist’s safety level, which is why they are leaving the final call up to the visiting artist.

“However, there are some tours that would like to have different protocols where the artists are requesting that all patrons wear a mask for the show,” Fields said.

The guidelines are listed under each show’s description and are subject to change based on the request from the artist. Buddy Holly is also working to send out emails to ticket holders with any new updates or last-minute developments.

Each artist is different, and safety measures are taken. One example is Boz Scaggs’ upcoming show September 26 show has asked all attendees [vaccinated or unvaccinated] wear a mask during the concert.