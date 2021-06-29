Buddy Holly Hall prepares for upcoming shows

LUBBOCK, Texas — Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences are preparing their venue for upcoming shows.

We are getting so many calls from promoters and tours. They want to come to Lubbock, said Holly Fields, marketing and sales manager for the hall. “The tours are just getting back on track around the country.

Fields said the venue has been using these past few weeks of the summer to polish things up in the venue.

“We had a punch list of things that needed to be done, like paint and flooring, and we had some items we wanted to extend in the theater,” said Fields.

Fields said several acts are coming to the hall including, Bill Mahr at the end of July, George Lopez in September and Broadway’s ‘The Buddy Holly Story.’

Fields said the attraction for many acts includes the hall’s Noise Criterion-15 rating, which is the highest acoustic rating you can get.

