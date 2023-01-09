

LUBBOCK, Texas — On February 9 at 7:30 p.m., the Matador Club will bring Texas Tech Alumni and musical artists Josh Abbott, Pat Green and William Clark Green to the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for an evening showcase.

According to a press release, the event “Lubbock Legends” will “directly impact Athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness by way of The Matador Club.”

Tickets, ranging from $40 to $150, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 or visit The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.