Buddy’s Birthday Bash to be held at Buddy Holly Center on Sept. 7

Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s Birthday Bash Monday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm!



In-person festivities will include:

FREE Admission

Screenings of the documentary Rave On throughout the day

Buddy Holly Glasses take and make craft

For even more fun, come dressed as Buddy Holly and get a free magnet!

Due to health and safety concerns for our visitors and staff, there will be no live band, refreshments, or in-person tours of the J.I. Allison House. However, you can take a virtual tour of the J.I. Allison House using your mobile device. Masks will be required on site, and a 100 person occupancy limit is set in order to promote and maintain social distancing.

If you are unable to make it to the Buddy Holly Center in person, join us online for brand new virtual content! From 10 am to 12 pm, follow the BHC on social media (Facebook @BuddyHollyCenter, Instagram @buddyhollycenter, and Twitter @BuddyHollyCtr) for themed artifact spotlights, an interview with the Director, and much more!

