BUDS Buddy Walk to celebrate loved ones in Lubbock with Down Syndrome

by: Sasha Wilson

Leslie Myatt, President of Better Understanding of Downs Syndrome in Lubbock, her son Noah and Hector Pena, Community Relations Representative for Amerigroup, interviewed about the walk on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming BUDS Buddy Walk.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lubbock Cooper Pirate Stadium, located at 16302 TX-493 Loop.

BUDS is currently looking for sponsors for the Buddy Walk. Businesses interested in a sponsorship opportunity, can visit the BUDS website and download the sponsorship packet, located under “Events at a Glance” on the homepage.

